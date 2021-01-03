Out and About: Deja Brew Lounge in North Park

Deja Brew Lounge in North Park

A bad day with coffee is still better than a good day without coffee, am I right?

Today I'm checking out Deja Brew Lounge in North Park.

It's a coffee concept created by two friends, Mariana and Vannak, who wanted to bring their own spin to the coffee, tea, matcha and dessert game.

Their menu is a concoction of Asian and Mexican flavors. Both Mariana and Vannak come from different cultural backgrounds and met in college while studying Hospitality Management and studying in culinary school, so they wanted to bring their culture and knowledge to the San Diego community.

They are young business owners--only 25-years-old right now and have struggled to keep afloat during the pandemic. They say they've strived to create a place for local business owners and artists to showcase themselves to the community. Before Covid they used to hold monthly art shows, featuring local artists.

When Mariana and Vannak created their menu, they played around with different flavors and combinations that were thought of in food, but never really used in drinks, especially coffee. They are known for layering some of their drinks with butterfly pea, beetroot and charcoal. The drinks are beautiful--but trust me, they are also delicious!

Address: 2528 University Ave.

San Diego, California 92104