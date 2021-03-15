Out and About: El Cruce + 241

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A taste of Baja without crossing the border
El Cruce + 241 is a Baja devoted kitchen, taproom, and wine bar with dishes like ceviche de pescado and taco de pulpo.
They’ve got 30 taps on draft from Baja-based craft breweries and a selection of wines from Valle de Guadalupe offering crowlers and wine to go!
Executive chef, Charleen Sandoval is at the helm of the kitchen creating south-of-the-border “coastal cuisine" in the heart of Chula Vista’s Third Avenue Village.
El Cruce +241 prides itself on sourcing Baja’s finest even with their beer program, which offers 30 taps on draft including 18-oz. imperial pints from Baja-based craft breweries, such as Tijuana’s Insurgente, and Ensenada brewers Cervecería Transpeninsular and Wendlandt.
They offer a curated list of wines from the Valle de Guadalupe, like Corona del Valle, Cava Maciel, Lechuza, plus an exclusive selection of wines that have never before been offered in the United States. Want to take your libations to-go? They sell beer crowlers and wines by the bottle. Salud!