Out and About: El Cruce + 241

El Cruce + 241 is a Baja devoted kitchen, taproom, and wine bar with dishes like ceviche de pescado and taco de pulpo.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A taste of Baja without crossing the border

They’ve got 30 taps on draft from Baja-based craft breweries and a selection of wines from Valle de Guadalupe offering crowlers and wine to go!

Executive chef, Charleen Sandoval is at the helm of the kitchen creating south-of-the-border “coastal cuisine" in the heart of Chula Vista’s Third Avenue Village.

El Cruce +241 prides itself on sourcing Baja’s finest even with their beer program, which offers 30 taps on draft including 18-oz. imperial pints from Baja-based craft breweries, such as Tijuana’s Insurgente, and Ensenada brewers Cervecería Transpeninsular and Wendlandt.