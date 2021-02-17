Out and About: Image Spa

Image Spa MD in Encinitas specializes in green and clean facials. These facials are vegan and all-natural.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Exposing myself on morning television.



And by exposing, I mean washing off my makeup. Hey, someone has to do it so we don't forget what humans look like without filters.

Today, I'm trying out the green and clean facials at Image Spa in Encinitas! These are vegan facials that are all-natural.

By the way, Image Spa MD opened its first medical spa in Rancho Cucamonga back in 2012.

Then in 2013, Image Spa MD launched a second medical spa in Encinitas with plastic surgeon James Chao, MD as Medical Director.

