Out and About: Notorious Barbecue

Yes, I just did a parody of Hypnotize by the Notorious B.I.G. Of course I'm talking about Biggie Smalls. If you don't know the song, now you know. And you're too young. So basically I'm jealous.



Anyways, I'm super excited to announce the opening of a new Barbecue Joint in San Diego---Notorious Barbecue in Carlsbad!



Coming at you from the same owners of Notorious Burgers, this new walk-up restaurant is now open in the Windmill Food Hall.



And of course, the name is in honor of the late rapper, Biggie.



Brian Gruber opened up the spot during the pandemic. He's always been a Biggie fan, he's a lifelong San Diegan and he also claims to be a BBQ connoisseur. He says the Brisket Burger is their best seller...using two styles of BBQ, Kansas City and Carolina. And hey, Vegans like BBQ too. That's why you'll find a Vegan Brat on the menu, as well.



Notorious Barbecue is open inside the Windmill Food Hall which is a great place to grab a bite to eat while enjoying social distance dining. You can sit outside or spread out inside, with plenty of restaurant options to choose from.