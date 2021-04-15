Out and About: Pineapple Yoga and Bike Anywhere Week

And no, it's not yoga on bikes. It's yoga meant to help those muscles we use while riding to prepare for Bike Anywhere Week May 16 - 22 in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Bike Anywhere Week is coming up, San Diego and the city wants you to ditch your car from May 16 through May 22 and ride your bike, instead of using your car.

SANDAG iCommute is hosting an entire week of bicycle fun for commuters of all types. All you have to do is ride your bike at least one time during the week to participate.

Log your ride on "Love To Ride" and every time you ride, you're entered in the prize drawing!

The week of events kicks off with Bike Yoga! And no, it's not yoga on bikes. It's yoga meant to help those muscles we use while riding--and also helps support a San Diego small business.

The Pineapple Yoga community was created by Amanda Mays. Amanda used to work in the corporate world and is a military spouse. When she and her husband moved to Guam, she quit her corporate life and created her own yoga community. Amanda says yoga has given her an incredible amount of peace and community, and she wants to share that with others.

She brought the Pineapple Yoga Community to San Diego a few years ago and offers virtual and in-person classes. She says her goal is to get people to practice yoga in new places, outside of a typical studio environment.

Bike Anywhere Week FREE Classes