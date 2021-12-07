Out and About: San Diego Zoo and Safari Park

The San Diego Zoo is home to over 12,000 rare and endangered animals representing more than 650 species and subspecies. Sponsored by the San Diego Zoo.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is an international nonprofit conservation organization that operates two world-class parks in San Diego County, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The San Diego Zoo, located in Balboa Park, is a 100-acre wildlife park and home to over 12,000 rare and endangered animals, representing more than 650 species and subspecies.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park, located in Escondido is a 1,800-acre wildlife park, is home to more than 3,600 animals representing over 300 species.

WATCH: New habitats at the Zoo

Take a look at the new hummingbird and Komodo Dragon habitats as well as a 122-year-old Galapagos Tortoise.

WATCH: Animal ambassadors at the San Diego Zoo

Did you know that The San Diego Zoo has an Animal Ambassador Program? It is where you can get up close and personal with unique animals to learn all about them!