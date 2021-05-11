Out and About: The Stronghold Jui-Jitsu

This family-owned and operated business teaches Jiu-Jitsu and other elements of self-defense.

SAN DIEGO — Today I'm learning some self-defense so I can be strong like a MOTHER!

No literally. I want to be strong like this San Diego mother of five.

Meet Raquel Cusi. She is a mom and a business owner. She founded The Stronghold Academy in 2007.

She trains children in Jiu-Jitsu and other elements of self-defense.

Raquel is a San Diego native, born and raised in North County. She says she works closely with nonprofit organizations and schools in Southern California to ensure kids are equipped with the proper self-defense knowledge.