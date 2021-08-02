Out and About: Sweet Petite Confections

Check out this artisan gourmet chocolate in the Bay Park area, that is just as beautiful on the outside as it is delicious.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Forget love. I'd rather fall in chocolate. FACE FIRST.

Especially if it's this chocolate!

Check out this artisan gourmet chocolate in the Bay Park area, that is just as beautiful on the outside as it is delicious. And that's because it's handcrafted by a former fashion designer.

Michelle Lomelin, founder of Sweet Petite Confections and a long-time resident of San Diego, may be the only chocolatier in the county who brings her fashion design background to the world of gourmet chocolate making.

Michelle graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in the mid 80s and worked in the fashion industry for nearly two decades.

Today, Michelle chooses colors, prints, packaging and flavor profiles for each season and holiday and uses traditional fashion design processes including inspiration boards to bring her creations to life.

#SupportSmallBusiness