Out and About: The Forum Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Summer is in Bloom in San Diego! And specifically at the Forum in Carlsbad.
The Summer in Bloom event kicks off this Saturday, June 19th!
This is a free nine-day celebration for the community! The festivities kick off with the fashion show at 11 am. There will be after-parties in many of the stores with complimentary champagne and snacks.
Then, every day June 19th through the 27th you can enjoy a live butterfly encounter, the San Diego Made Market with dozens of local vendors, Fashion Week special offers and events plus live music, Instagram photo opportunities, prizes, crafts and more!
