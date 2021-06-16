Out and About: The Forum Carlsbad

The free nine day celebration begins with a fashion show and will feature after-parties each day.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Summer is in Bloom in San Diego! And specifically at the Forum in Carlsbad.

The Summer in Bloom event kicks off this Saturday, June 19th!

This is a free nine-day celebration for the community! The festivities kick off with the fashion show at 11 am. There will be after-parties in many of the stores with complimentary champagne and snacks.

Then, every day June 19th through the 27th you can enjoy a live butterfly encounter, the San Diego Made Market with dozens of local vendors, Fashion Week special offers and events plus live music, Instagram photo opportunities, prizes, crafts and more!