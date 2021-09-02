Out & About: Sage Sisters

Sage Sisters donates buckets of blooms, where they are then prepared into flower arrangements and delivered by organizations like the Radiant Hospice.

SAN DIEGO — Read my tulips!

This female-owned florist prides herself on creating custom-made arrangements with unique seasonal flowers...most of which are locally grown!

Sage Sisters is a San Diego based flower shop that wants you to have beautiful flowers, while also helping a good cause.

Instead of throwing out all of the day-old flowers, they put them to good use. Sage Sisters--located in North Park-- donates buckets of blooms, where they are then prepared into flower arrangements and delivered by organizations like the Radiant Hospice.

So what about the flower selection? At least 30% of the flowers are locally grown by San Diego based micro-growers. Some of the flowers you will find include Dahlias, Zinnias, Poppies, Strawflower and tons more!