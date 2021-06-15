Out and About: San Diego Craft Collective

The San Diego Craft Collective is a nonprofit organization. Their mission? To teach craft and woodworking to the public!

SAN DIEGO — It's basically summertime in San Diego, so time to kick your kids out of the house and send them to camp! I'm talking about CRAFT CAMP.

The San Diego Craft Collective is a nonprofit organization. Their mission? To teach craft and woodworking to the public!

They teach classes like woodworking, ceramics, glass fusing, sewing, textiles and papercrafts to all ages starting as young as 2-years-old!

In addition to classes and camps, they make craft kits as part of their Craft2Gether Program and donate the kits to San Diego youth, along with free craft education.

For more information on the upcoming craft camps...check out the San Diego Craft Collective!