Out & About: San Diego Zoo Safari Park

This was actually my first time at the Safari park– I know, I know! Better late than never, though! And I was SO excited to visit. But today's story isn't about what you can do at the park, it's about WHO is there caring for the animals. All businesses suffered during the pandemic, and the Safari Park was not immune. Even though the park had to close for a little bit, the wildlife care specialists had to keep working. They were feeding the animals, training them...and spending time with them. Making sure everything was running smoothly behind the scenes in this animal kingdom.