Out & About: San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Things are about to get wild up in here! Today I got to visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park!
This was actually my first time at the Safari park– I know, I know! Better late than never, though! And I was SO excited to visit. But today's story isn't about what you can do at the park, it's about WHO is there caring for the animals. All businesses suffered during the pandemic, and the Safari Park was not immune. Even though the park had to close for a little bit, the wildlife care specialists had to keep working. They were feeding the animals, training them...and spending time with them. Making sure everything was running smoothly behind the scenes in this animal kingdom.
Fun fact: Wildlife care specialists clean up at least 200 pounds of feces each day--just for the rhinos alone! Can you imagine the cleanup and maintenance for the entire park? So next time you're at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, extend a huge thank you to everyone working there--and send them a virtual hug.
SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
