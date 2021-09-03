Out and About: SDRC Raceway

This has been a popular sport recently, as people are looking to pick up a new hobby. You can also check out the shop at SDRC to buy your starter car!

SAN DIEGO — VROOM VROOM!

I am so excited to do some indoor racing today!

And by racing, I mean remote-controlled cars.

SDRC Raceway has been around San Diego for 11 years, but recently got a new owner and a bit of a facelift. Not only do the professionals race at this indoor track, but you can come watch a race or rent a car to race yourself.

This has been a popular sport recently, as people are looking to pick up a new hobby. You can also check out the shop at SDRC to buy your starter car and see if RC racing is your next hobby!

PS: This is not as easy as it looks! Watch as I get smoked by a 20-year-old! Did I mention he's a pro racer? Yeah. He's good.