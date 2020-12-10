Out & About: Trick-or-treating at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Have no fear, Halloween is still here! And it doesn't have to be scary, in fact, it can be pretty spooktacular. Get your kids' costumes ready because SeaWorld has some spooky surprises in store for you! And yes, candy is included.

This year may be a little different, but your kids can still go trick-or-treating at SeaWorld! They're using candy chutes to get the sugar to them safely (I know, I know...like they really need to have more energy) Plus, there are dancing characters, a spooky shark tunnel and much more!