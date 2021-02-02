Shop Local: Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe & Tea

The British family-owned and operated Food & Gift Shop specializes in goods from the British and Emerald Isles based in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — To tea or not to tea... that is the question!

I was chuffed to bits visiting this authentic British store! It was a bloody good time popping by for some afternoon tea and British humour.

Ok I’m done...

The owner Selina —from Surrey in England—has been in business for more than 20 years in San Diego!

The British family-owned and operated Food & Gift Shop specializes in goods from the British and Emerald Isles based in San Diego. They have a traditional English Tearoom on the patio with food freshly prepared and served from their in-house English Bakery.

Selina says she grew up watching her beloved Grandma Lucy baker in her kitchen. Selina says she had a dream of owning her own tearoom and America fulfilled that wish, right on India Street. Selina says she loves bringing Grandma's recipes to life by making everything by hand with authentic methods and ingredients.

Selina and her staff say they want to make your day memorable with a friendly atmosphere.

Their motto? "There are no strangers here, only friends we haven't yet met!"

Afternoon tea menu!

Take a look at some bloopers from the shoot!

Selina explains her start at Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe & Tea