Shop Local: A Simpler Time Alpaca Ranch and Mill

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Want to go on a local adventure with me? Alpaca my bags! {insert groan here}



Today I'm traveling to Crest (near El Cajon) to a family-owned alpaca ranch and mill!



A Simpler Time Ranch and Fiber Mill has been in Crest for about 20 years! Barbara Davies and her husband Dave run the mill, with the help of some of their nine kids. Yes, I said nine. The Alpaca Ranch and Fiber Mill breeds quality alpacas, focusing on creating luxury alpaca yarn and other products.



You can make an appointment for a private tour of the alpacas, you can also join the "adopt an alpaca" program, or reserve a time to come and buy some handmade alpaca products.



Barbara says at "A Simpler Time" they invite you to take a step back to a time when the pace of life was slower. And trust me when I say, hanging out with a bunch of adorable alpacas is definitely a great way to relieve some stress this year.



A Simpler Time