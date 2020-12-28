Shop Local | Charlie and Echo Wine

Charlie and Echo is a husband and wife -- veteran-owned winery in Miramar. Basically tucked away in an industrial park.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the most wine-derful time of the year! Because we're about to finally leave 2020 behind. Phew!

Today, I'm continuing to shop small -- and sip small -- with a little sparkling wine!

Charlie And Echo is a husband and wife -- veteran-owned winery in Miramar. Basically tucked away in an industrial park.

Eric Van Drunen and his wife Clara (the E and C in Charlie and Echo) use grapes grown only in San Diego County. They are also a member of 1% for the planet, which means their winery is carbon neutral and every portion of every sale buys carbon offsets. Basically, they're helping the planet.

Clara and Eric started out by renting just 100 square feet in the corner of another winery in San Marcos back in 2007. That's where they got their feet wet and learned the basics of blending and bottling wine.

After that, they moved into their own space -- a tiny warehouse -- where they started making wine from grapes they purchased from local vineyards. That's when they started to focus on wines made with minimal processing.