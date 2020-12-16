Shop Local | Misadventure Vodka

Misadventure & Co, the San Diego-based spirits company that makes vodka out of upcycled baked goods.

Today we're going on a misadventure. Because saving the world is worth a shot. OF VODKA!

So, I'm continuing to find small businesses around San Diego to support. Today, I went to Vista to check out Misadventure & Co.

Did you know roughly 40% of food grown in the United States ends up in a landfill? That's why Misadventure Vodka wants to be an intoxicating solution to that problem, by making vodka out of upcycled baked goods.

A bartender and Agricultural Economist walked into a bar...No, it's not a random joke in this article. That's actually how Misadventure was formed.

It all started as a chance encounter at a San Diego bar. Whit, the bartender, wanted to create local craft spirits as tools for other bartenders. Sam, the Agricultural Economist, wanted to find ways to improve food systems. Their conversation over a glass of whiskey led to the creation of Misadventure & Co.

Misadventure Vodka is upcycled from excess baked goods like cakes and donuts.

You can help support this small distillery and also help feed the needy.

Misadventure's "Goodbye 2020" gift pack has a bottle of sustainable vodka and 5 hand sanitizers.