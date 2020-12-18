Shop Local: Replay Toys in North Park

A small toy store in North Park has everything a kid would want -- and there's some nostalgic stuff for the grownups too!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — We don’t stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing.” 😜

My photojournalist Rachel and I had so much fun playing at this awesome toy store in North Park!

This retro toy store is owned by Kimberly Jonell -- a mom of two. She just celebrated five years of being open in San Diego!

Replay Toys is a community toy store that sells new and pre-loved educational and collectible toys. They offer unique toys and rare collectibles and also sell products like wooden toys and toys that inspire imaginative play.

We found fun dinosaur jaws to wear over our masks and tons of other cool retro toys like a 1981 Yoda!