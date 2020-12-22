Shop Local | Thread & Seed

Continuing my quest to support small businesses in San Diego!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Today, I walked through the adorable South Park neighborhood where I stumbled upon Thread & Seed Boutique.

The first thing you'll notice when you walk into this boutique is Maven--who is a little hairy. But don't worry, he doesn't take offense. Because he's a dog.

Thread & Seed is a local boutique owned by Melanie Michaud. And her dog Maven, comes with the territory.

So why Thread & Seed? It's a concept that Melanie says embraces the simpler things in life. The name "thread" being the simplistic form of textiles and clothing. Seed is the starting form of ingredients in clean beauty.

Melanie likes to focus on three main things in her store--style, gifting (they have great gift boxes you can put together!) and self-care.

Right next door, Melanie also rented out a space to have her gifting suite this year (to help keep people distanced and safe) Anyone can order online at threadandseed.com, choose "pickup" and your order will be ready at the gifting table for you to safely pickup.

In case this spot looks familiar, it was actually called Graffiti Beach...but recently was rebranded and reset. The South Park post swapped the fast fashion finds in favor of timeless pieces..

Thread + Seed in South Park

2220 Fern St.

San Diego Ca 92104