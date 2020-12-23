Shop Small | Shop Good

This San Diego woman is using her holistic knowledge to make clean beauty easy for you.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It took her 8 years to crack the code to her chronic health issues!

Now, this San Diego woman is using her holistic knowledge to make clean beauty easy for you.

Leah Kirpalani is the Founder of Shop Good with locations in North Park and Del Mar.

Leah says after college graduation she traveled to Europe...but after 6 weeks of traveling she noticed something in her body was off.

She says she struggled with acne, her hair was falling out, her eyes burned, her stomach was bloated. The list goes on.

That's when Leah says she started researching clean living and holistic healing. She revamped her entire way of living. She says she learned how to live her life while also making the best decisions possible for healing and clean living. She realized she could have both.