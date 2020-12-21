Shop Small | Spanish Village Art Center

Support local artists and shop small 💖

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Today, I'm taking you to the Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park!

Over the last 60+ years, San Diego artists have preserved this historical landmark and today the Village continues to be a thriving community of more than 200 local artisans, including painters, sculptors, metalsmiths, jewelry designers, and much more!

The Spanish Village Art Center is located in Balboa Park and continues to be open during this time.

You can find it between the Zoo and the Nat. The buildings and colorful courtyard were originally built in 1935 and depicted a charming old village in Spain for the second California Pacific International Exposition.