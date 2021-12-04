Out and About: SIP Wine and Beer

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Novinophobia is a fear of running out of wine...😳 🍷 which is something you don’t need to worry about here!



Cassandra Schaeg is the owner of SIP Wine & Beer in Escondido.



Her goal is to elevate female and minority-owned winemakers and brewmasters both locally and around the world 🙌 She also aims to make wine tasting less intimidating and more inclusive.



For wine and beer tastings check out www.sipwineandbeer.com.