ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Novinophobia is a fear of running out of wine...😳 🍷 which is something you don’t need to worry about here!
Cassandra Schaeg is the owner of SIP Wine & Beer in Escondido.
Her goal is to elevate female and minority-owned winemakers and brewmasters both locally and around the world 🙌 She also aims to make wine tasting less intimidating and more inclusive.
For wine and beer tastings check out www.sipwineandbeer.com.
Out and About: SIP Wine and Beer
SIP Wine & Beer in Escondido aims to elevate female and minority owned winemakers and brewmasters both locally and around the world.
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Novinophobia is a fear of running out of wine...😳 🍷 which is something you don’t need to worry about here!