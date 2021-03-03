Out And About: Sugar Sweet Farm

Sugar Sweet Farm is a family-run organic hobby farm in Encinitas owned by the Sugarman family. It's one of the few “farms" left in what was once an agricultural area

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Sugar Sweet Farm is the G.O.A.T! See what I did there?

This is a family-run organic hobby farm in Encinitas owned by the Sugarman family. It is one of the few “farms" left in what was once an agricultural area. Their mission is to connect people with animals, their food, and the earth. And obviously to warm your cold heart with baby goat cuddles. Seriously, it will melt you.

Sugar Sweet Farm has several programs for human and animal connections.

All of the programs are 100% outside with lots of opportunities for social distancing.

1. Goat Yoga. They have hosted thousands of guests at Goat Yoga Events at the farm for the past 3 years.

2. Summer Farm Camps. They host a summer day camp program to give kids ages 6 to 12 a taste of what it’s like to live on a farm. They open registration for camp on March 15th.

3. Private Family Farm Tours. Very popular during COVID since your group is the only one on the property. This is a guided, interactive tour for your “bubble” of up to 8 guests. Completely sold out.

4. Llama Appearances The Sugarman family says they saw the healing effects of llamas and wanted to share their gifts with a larger audience. These llamas have hundreds of hours of socialization. They do yoga with goats and humans every weekend, they hang with guests at weddings and parties, and they lead farm campers in a llama parade every summer morning. The llamas are very gentle!

The Sugarman family also mentors teenagers who volunteer to help at the farm. They take the llamas to nursing homes and homes for disabled adults to share their special healing gifts. This work has been on hold for a bit because of COVID but they think April may be a magic month to reconnect with the community service work.

You can do yoga with the llamas at the Sugar Sweet Farm Goat Yoga classes every weekend. Sign up here!