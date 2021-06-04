Out & About: Summers Past Farm

You can find the quaint Summers Past Farms off historic Old Highway 80. It was started back in 1987 by Marshall and Sheryl Lozier.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — I'm so excited for this story, I'm going to wet my plants!

No literally, they need watering. {insert groan here}

Today, I took the short drive 30 minutes east of downtown to Flinn Springs.

Sheryl, whose love of cooking began in childhood, wanted to plant an herb garden out the back door of her cottage. Marshall, a builder and contractor, wanted to build a barn. The garden blossomed, the post-and-timber barn grew into a showplace, and in 1992 the couple opened the gate to their five acre dream: Summers Past Farms.

Now, the Loziers work in the gardens and in their herbal soap shoppe where Marshall makes the many varieties of soaps and Sheryl fills the shoppe with a line of bath and skincare products. Sheryl makes a line of herbal lavender hand salve and lavender spray for bed and body.

