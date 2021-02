Jenny hit up one of downtowns favorite spots to see what they have up their sleeves for the big game.

Anyone else not a huge fan of ranch or am I THE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD?

Anyways, I got to eat a lot of wings over at Barleymash...ya know, just stretching my stomach out for Super Bowl Sunday.

Their Gaslamp outdoor patio is open---safe--and full of TVs for you to watch the big game.