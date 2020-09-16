Out & About: Take a Hike with Triple B Adventures

Triple B Adventures combat the issues that plague veterans through campfire therapy performing community service as well as go hunting, hiking, camping, etc.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Anyone ever tell you to "take a hike!"?

Well, you should!

Obviously hiking is not only a great physical workout but it's also a great emotional release during this time (and anytime).

But here's the thing, you need to be safe and prepared. That's why I enlisted the help of Brady Pesola---who is not only a Veteran but also leads a hiking group aimed at working with other Veterans and getting them out in nature.

Triple B Adventures is a registered 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to reconnecting veterans with their brothers and sisters. Through outdoor retreats, they give veterans a sense of belonging they may have lost since transitioning out of the military.

Their "Campfire Therapy" includes hiking, fishing, camping, and excursions aimed at restoring warriors' body, mind, and soul aiming at giving them camaraderie and purpose once again in an effort to continue our promise that 'no one gets left behind.'

Brady went through my bag and showed me how everyday items can be used to help yourself in dangerous situations while hiking. He also showed me what's in HIS hiking bag.

Check out each video for Brady's hiking tips...

WHAT'S IN BRADY'S BAG:





WHAT'S LEFT IN JENNY'S BAG





CAN YOU DRINK STREAM WATER?