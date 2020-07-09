Out & About: The Butchery in Del Mar

A perfect chance to shop local and get some grilling tips from the meat masters.

It is Labor Day. I think it was the great Sophocles that said "Without labor nothing prospers." I'm pretty sure he also mentioned something about meat too.

Today I'm checking out The Butchery in Del Mar! It's a perfect chance to shop local and get some grilling tips from the meat masters.

The Butchery opened up its original butcher shop in Costa Mesa back in 2009. In 2014 they became independent owners and changed the name to The Butchery Quality Meats.

They are food with a focus; telling me that they source the highest quality meats and ingredients available from the finest farms, ranches and purveyors in the West.

Today I met with Robert who gave me some ideas for things to throw on the grill:

Grilled Steak trip sandwich (made with sirloin) cook on high heat for 5 minutes on each side Chicago Dog! They do it on a brioche bun (a Cali twist) and of course relish! NO Ketchup allowed Pre-Marinated Chicken Sandwich (super easy on the grill, sear it really hard) house marinate with light Italian black pepper mustard seed

BUTCHERY MEATS

www.butcherymeats.com

3720 Caminito Court

Del Mar, CA