SAN DIEGO — This will be a good weekend to get outside with mild temperatures.
There will be plenty of outdoor activities happening in San Diego, including egg hunts for the kids, a half marathon and a chance to check out Cabrillo National Monument for free! The Padres are back home in San Diego kicking off their first home game against the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in a four-game series.
EGGstravaganza Spring Festival
- What: Carlsbad’s largest egg hunt, an ongoing egg scramble where kids race to collect candy-filled eggs
- When: Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Poinsettia Community Park, 660 Hidden Valley Road
- Find out more
Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt
- What: Kids Spring into Action for Eggs
- When: Saturday, April 16, 10:15am, 11am, 11:45am
- Where: Encinitas Community Park
- Find out more
Easter Egg Hunts and Activities in Chula Vista
- What: Discover some of the best Easter egg hunts 2022 events in Chula Vista
- When: Sunday, April 17
- Where: Multiple locations across Chula Vista
- Find out more
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
- What: The annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event will be held in the Nautilus room.
- When: Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m.
- Where: Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way
- Find out more
Mount Helix Sunrise Service
- What: Mount Helix Easter Sunrise Service
- When: Sunday, April 17, 6:15 am
- Where: Mount Helix
- Find out more
Point Loma Sunrise Service
- What: Kiwanis Easter Service
- When: Sunday, April 17, 6:30 am
- Where: Cabrillo National Monument
- Find out
National Park Week
- What: Free Admission to State Parks
- When: Begins Saturday, April 16
- Where: Cabrillo National Monument
- Find out more
La Jolla Half Marathon
- What: Half Marathon & 5K
- When: Saturday, April 16, 6:30am
- Where: La Jolla and Del Mar
- Find out more
BASEBALL IS BACK IN SAN DIEGO! Friar fans get ready to head to Petco Park for San Diego Padres Opening Day and four game series against the Atlanta Braves