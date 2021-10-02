Out & About: Tokyo Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken meets Japanese Karaage in a delivery-only concept from Celebrity Chef Michael Mina operating out of the kitchen at International Smoke.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Want to win someone's heart? Just give them a bouquet...full of spicy chicken and waffles!

Nashville Hot Chicken meets Japanese Karaage in a delivery-only concept from Celebrity Chef Michael Mina operating out of the kitchen at International Smoke in Del Mar.

Wait, how does that work? Well, Tokyo Hot Chicken is a concept "pop-up" restaurant which uses a "ghost kitchen" AKA they operate out of another restaurant.

The idea comes from the culinary minds of Chef Michael Mina and MINA Group.

The Tokyo Hot Chicken menu features buckets of chicken (a mix of drums, wings, thighs) like Chukka Tare with soy, sesame, chili; the Yum Yum sauce with kewpie furikake; Yuzu Kosho Honey; Matcha Sea Salt and their signature Tokyo Secret Hot sauce with chili and yuzu.