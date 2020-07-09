Out & About: Triton Charters on San Diego Bay

The Triton the newest catamaran yacht in San Diego, it is also the largest – sprawling 75’ feet in length with the ability to have up to 105 passengers.

Welcome aboard Triton Charters!

Making a splash in San Diego-- Today I got to check out our city's newest (and biggest) catamaran!

The Triton was commissioned and brought to San Diego Bay on August 1st of 2020.

It's huge--75' in length, with room to fit 105 passengers. There's a 13-seat bar and a pretty cool layout...including a built-in water slide, a dance floor, and a sound system.

Tickets are available for a 2-3 hour trip OR you can charter the catamaran for private events.

Watch the video to see just how gorgeous this catamaran is, or to see me totally humiliate myself while trying to cannonball off their water trampoline. The choice is yours.