Out and About: Welk Resort San Diego

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A vacation is having NOTHING to do, but having all day to do it! Am I right?

And if you're looking to dip your toe in the vacay waters, what better place to do it than San Diego!

Today I'm in the North County getting a tour of Welk Resort, where luckily there IS plenty to do!

Welk Resorts San Diego is on 450-acres and offers one and two-bedroom villas with a 6,000 square foot fitness center with a two-story climbing wall, as well as two golf courses, lighted tennis courts, a weekly farmers' market and a downtown villa with shopping, dining and LIVE theatre! Of course, there is a swimming pool with a 12-foot water slide, a kid's pool and an adult's only pool! Plus, spas, cabanas and activities like underwater virtual reality!

The flagship resort is about 15 miles from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and 35 miles from the beaches of Carlsbad and Oceanside.

You can win a staycation at the San Diego Welks Resort PLUS an opportunity to take batting practice at Petco Park!

Take a tour with us through one of Welk Resorts three-bedroom timeshares!