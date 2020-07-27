Out & About: 3-wheeling fun in the sun at Paradise Trike Tours

My photographer Rachel and I hopped on board with some festive helmets (yes, they offer you a selection of hilarious and protective helmets) and let our tour guide Steve lead the way. What's really neat about this tour is, they are customized to what you want! You don't have to drive to a brick and mortar location to pick up the trikes. They offer many different tour types--including the one we did, on Coronado. Steve our tour guide showed us some interesting architectural homes on Coronado and was full of history and fun facts. They also give you time to listen to your own music and relax on the beach. The trikes go up to 8 m.p.h., but at the end of the tour, if you feel comfortable, the tour guides release the brake and let you go up to 15mph. Trust me, it's worth it to feel the wind in your hair. Or your lack of hair, depending. This was such a fun experience and a unique way to travel around San Diego– just don't forget your sunblock!