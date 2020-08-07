Out & About: Take a trip to Seaport Village

Seaport Village has more than 50 diverse shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

SAN DIEGO — Listen, I know we can't travel very far... but I know you want to getaway!

Take a trip to Seaport Village– and honestly, you may just forget you're taking a staycation.

Seaport Village has more than 50 diverse shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Things may look a little different because of social distancing, but the friendly atmosphere is the same!

And don't forget... most of these places are owned by families we know and love. I got to sit down with Diana– who owns Edgewater Bar and Grill. The restaurant has been at Seaport Village (and in her family) for about 40 years!

They too– like most people– have struggled during this time, even being shut down for months. But Diana said they took this time to make changes and make your dining experience a better one. They recreated their bar area– plus, they have breakfast at the bay until 3 p.m. so you know I'm in heaven!

EDGEWATER BAR AND GRILL:

Phone: 619-232-7581

Website: www.edgewatergrill.com

Address: 861 West Harbor Drive, San Diego CA 92101