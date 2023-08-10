Porsche car enthusiasts celebrate Rennsport Reunion 7

The 7th Rennsport Reunion arrived at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca celebrating 75 years of Porsche.

SAN DIEGO — The 7th Rennsport Reunion arrived at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca celebrating 75 years of Porsche, theme, Icons of the Track. You're probably asking yourself what is Rennsport?

We spoke with Ayesha Coker, the Vice President for Porsche Cars North America.

"It means racing and so it's a racing reunion. It's a gathering of race car drivers and some of the most historic race car vehicles all meet at one time on the track for a reunion," Coker said.

This gathering attracts a lot of Porsche fans.

"We are off to a tremendous start for today. Through the 4 days, we are expecting probably over 100,000 people," Coker said. The reason, Porsche is more than just a car to some people.

"It's really a love story, people have a love story with Porsche and their vehicles," Coker said.

That love runs deep in California.

"If California was a country, it would be the 5th largest country in the world for Porsche," Coker said.

That means, we had no problem finding San Diegans who love Porsches. Mark Leonard is the owner of Grand Prix Classics; he deals in fine and classic race cars.

"Porsche has a unique history of racing and automotive excellence, and it appeals to the driver that enjoys exercising the cars," Leonard said.

Ayesha Coker said Porsche pulled out all the stops.

"We have the iconic Tag Heure Heritage garage sponsored by Tag Heure that holds all the iconic cars that are pictured in the Rennsport family photo," Coker said.

Out on the track exercising his Bobsy Porsche at his 6th Rennsport was San Diegan Don Anderson.

"This is the biggest Porsche event in the world, and it's put on by Porsche Cars North America with a presentation of all the cars that have run throughout the years," Anderson said.

Anderson's Bobsy Porsche is rare and fast.

"They only built 4, it's the only one that's together and running and Porsche likes it here. In 2011 I won in this car," Anderson said. Anderson has a saying, if you're not moving and sliding, you're not racing.

To get that feeling, I went out for a hot lap with the number 1 race car driver in the Porsche Cup North America series, Riley Dickinson.

"Riley Dickinson, and Riley who do you race for Kelly Moss in the Porsche Cup North America."

Down the straight away we topped speeds of 130 mph, but through the turns is where Riley's skills really came in and it was easy to see why he was #1. We were literally on the edge out of every turn, but it was at the famous "corkscrew" where the off-the-showroom floor Porshe really shined. It's pretty amazing for a stock Porsche.

A much rarer Cup Car was at Rennsport, George Alspaugh and Chris Stavros came up from San Diego to show Chris's Cup car.

"You're looking at a 1992 USA Cup car 964 Porsche. They only produced 45 for a race series that was canceled before it even started," Chris Stavros said.

They were sold off, but Chris's car is even more rare.

"There's only 7 in this condition, most were turned back into race cars or modified in a way they are no longer original," Chris said.

Here's something else most have not seen, Porsche tractors! Yes, Porsche tractors and diesel at that. They were never imported to the United States, but back in their day, they were common in Europe.

If that's not covering it all I don't know what is. Just know this about Porsche, excellence was expected.