Quavo, Maverick City Music honor TakeOff with moving Grammys performance

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony would honor the lives of Loretta Lynn, TakeOff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances.

Migos rapper TakeOff was honored with a standout, heartfelt performance by his uncle and group mate, Quavo, at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston last year.

Dressed in all black, Quavo appeared on stage sitting on a stool, performing the song he wrote for TakeOff, “Without You,” more than three months after Takeoff was shot to death outside a bowling alley.

Through parts of the song, Quavo repeats the lyrics, "I wish I had a time machine, so you can take a ride with me."

The soulful performance featured the Atlanta worship group Maverick City Music, who in 2022 took home a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

We may never get over this moving tribute to Takeoff by @Quavo and @MavCityMusic #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

The tribute ended by blending Charlie Puth's, "See You Again."

Wow… I just got chills hearing how they incorporated See You Again into Quavo’s performance for Takeoff. What an honor, thank you for using it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 6, 2023

