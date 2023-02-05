Quavo, Maverick City Music honor TakeOff with moving Grammys performance

HOUSTON — The 63rd Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musicians, artists and producers who lost their lives this past year.
Migos rapper TakeOff was honored with a standout, heartfelt performance by his uncle and group mate, Quavo, at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston last year.
Dressed in all black, Quavo appeared on stage sitting on a stool, performing the song he wrote for TakeOff, “Without You,” more than three months after Takeoff was shot to death outside a bowling alley.
Through parts of the song, Quavo repeats the lyrics, "I wish I had a time machine, so you can take a ride with me."
The soulful performance featured the Atlanta worship group Maverick City Music, who in 2022 took home a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
The tribute ended by blending Charlie Puth's, "See You Again."
The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony would honor the lives of Loretta Lynn, Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances.
Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt collaborated to perform “Songbird” to remember McVie.