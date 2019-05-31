SAN DIEGO —

The annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will take over streets and freeways across San Diego this weekend.

Several roads will be closed for the races, including State Route 163. The northbound side of the highway will be closed from B Street to Friars Road Sunday morning and the southbound lanes of SR-163 will remain open to Interstate 5.

Athletes are set to hit the road in America's Finest City on June 1-2. Starting at Balboa Park, runners will tour under the iconic Hillcrest, North Park, and Normal Heights signs, and through the Mission Hills neighborhood before finishing at the Waterfront Park.



Over 23,000 registered runners are planning to participate in the weekend's events, traveling from all 50 states and 46 countries, regions, and territories.

Road closures will mainly be in effect between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to organizers.

Here is the list of road closures Sunday June 2, 2019: