SAN DIEGO — The 2019 San Diego County Fair will kick off more than a month of concerts, exhibits and fair festivities Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.



This year's "Wizard of Oz"-themed fair will kick off with opening ceremonies at 3:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the fair's opening. The ceremony will include a flag-raising, a performance of the national anthem and the introduction of multiple characters from the Wizard of Oz like the Tin Man and Toto the dog.



The first-day's festivities will feature multiple concert performances, pig races, freestyle motocross performances, a corn husking contest and dozens of showcases and exhibitions, many of which will be on display throughout the fair's five-week duration.



Throughout the month, the fair will host performances by comedians Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Dunham and the Impractical Jokers, musicians Smokey Robinson, Pitbull and Simple Plan and multiple festivals celebrating beer, wine and gospel music. A full list of events can be found at sdfair.com.



Attendees of the fair's first two weeks will be required to use a detour due to a bluff collapse along Jimmy Durante Boulevard, which occurred last month. Construction crews continue to repair the damage caused by the collapse, but the road will remain closed until June 4 at the earliest. Residents will be rerouted to Via De La Valle to get the fair.



The 2019 San Diego County Fair is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday and will open at 11 a.m. for much of its duration. The fair will also be closed Mondays and Tuesdays throughout June.

For more information, click here.