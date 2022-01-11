San Diego radio host reacts to sudden death of Migos' rapper Takeoff

The rapper known as Takeoff, a member of the Grammy nominated hip-hop trio Migos, was shot to death after a party in Houston at 2:30am.

SAN DIEGO — "Five shots fired downstairs, from downstairs outside. The people next door are calling about discharging firearms, gunshots, and people screaming,” said a dispatcher on a 911 call.

CBS News reports rappers Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at 810 Billiards and Bowling when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire. Police are reviewing surveillance video and searching for the shooter.

Radio host Frankie V. of San Diego’s channel 93.3 reported the news to his listeners Tuesday morning.

"It's sad. I mean 28 years old. I’m a fan of Migos and Offset and Quavo and Takeoff was a superstar at that and it's a big loss to the hip-hop community as a whole," said Frankie V.

Born Kirsnik Khari Ball, the Migos are known for Billboard hits including “Walk It Talk it," "Bad and Boujee” and “Versace." Takeoff was the youngest member of the group alongside his cousin Offset and his Uncle Quavo.

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a picture of himself on Instagram. Fans are already commenting on his page writing:

“Please don’t let this be true. I pray it's not true” and “I'd give anything to have you back. I love you, bro.”