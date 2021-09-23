San Diego Restaurant Week 2021 begins Sunday

First time since the pandemic started, Restaurant Week is back in San Diego to its original format.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If there's a restaurant you've been really wanting to try, but maybe didn't want to spend a lot of money, now might be the time to make a reservation.

San Diego Restaurant Week runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 3 and it's a great way to sample menus at local restaurants for just a fraction of the price.

It's the first time since the pandemic started that restaurant week is back to its original format.

A news conference was held Thursday morning at One Door North in North Park. It's one of more than 100 local restaurants taking part in the event.

Diners can choose from all different types of cuisines including Mexican and Italian. Participating restaurants will be offering prix fixe menus for anywhere from $10 to $25 per person for lunch and $20 to $60 per person for dinner.

"The demand is there," said Andy Baumann, owner of Tom Ham's Lighthouse and Bali Hai. "The public is ready to come and support us, and they're ready to come out whether it's indoor dining or outdoor dining."

However, Baumann said maintaining staffing levels remains tough. He told reporters he doesn't know why people aren't applying.

"If you talk to most of the owners, it's not just us, it's delivery service as well, its lower level jobs like our dishwashers, the guys who load the trucks. Our delivery people get there late some days, some of the products that are normally staples on our menu we can't even get because they can't get them off the dock," Baumann said.

Baumann encouraged customers to take part in Restaurant Week, but he asked for patience.

"Everybody's anxious to get out, they haven't been out in over 18 months and they want to come out and they want the service the exact same way it was from then," Baumann said. "Well, we aren't an Amazon factory. We are local businesses. We are supporting local servers who live and work in your neighborhoods."