Santee Drive-in Movie Theatre finally re-opens

Despite some restrictions, hundreds of customers packed the popular drive-in Friday night.

SANTEE, Calif. — Hundreds of San Diegans are shifting gears from the mandatory stay-at-home orders and headed out to the movies Friday night.

Their destination: the popular Santee Drive-in Movie Theatre, which is finally back open after being shut down for the past two months because of COVID-19.

This is one of the first opportunities San Diegans have had to leave their homes to see a movie since the stay-at-home orders went into effect. While some restrictions remain in place, they are not stopping local families from taking full advantage of getting out of the house for some entertainment.

"It is amazing! It feels great!" said mother Stephanie Sitko. "The kids need it and we need it. They need it as much as we need it!"

While the theater is now re-opened, the snack bar remains closed, although the theater's management said that customers are welcome to being their own snacks.

As a precaution, customers also must space their vehicles at least ten feet apart and stay inside their vehicles while watching the movie. They must also wear a mask if exiting their car to use the restroom, continuing to practice social distancing and, of course, wash their hands afterward.

For at least this first week of re-opening, each movie will have only one showing per night.