Selfie Pop Mansion in LA attracts social media influencers

SAN DIEGO — The Selfie Pop mansion is nestled near Hollywood Hills and just opened a few months ago.

Each week 14 different female social media influencers from all over the country come to stay in the $13 million dollar four-story mansion for free to create content for an app called, Selfie Pop.

Jason Johnson is the Selfie Pop Director.

"We get thousands upon thousands of applicants. We can only accept 14 people. It's very exclusive to stay here. We go through a long list to make sure they qualify to stay here. I wish we could accept everyone, but it's very exclusive," said Johnson.

He describes Selfie Pop as the ultimate platform for creators to sell exclusive, members only content to their superfans.

The fans then pay to use the app; then both Selfie Pop and the content creators share a percentage of the profits.

Becca Brazil, a pop singer and social media influencer from San Diego, stayed in the house for one week.

"It was the opportunity of my dreams. We've been doing photoshoots, video shoots and making so many memories. We've even done yoga classes and it's just been an incredible experience," said Brazil.

Dancer and content creator, Gaby Valdes, came to the mansion from Miami.

"To be inspired, learn from other creators, and get out of your normal. This is my first time in California and I wanted to get out of the normal and do something different," said Valdes.

From learning how to shuffle, to photoshoots, to even making music videos; content creators do it all to monetize their own brand.

Johnson says they plan to expand with another mansion in LA and develop more Selfie Pop mansions across the globe.

"We would like to have 10, 20 30 mansions to give more people an opportunity to live in a mansion," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, Brazil is excited for what’s to come next.

"They are giving so many people the opportunity to live like Kings and Queens in a mansion and just help themselves and the brand at the same time. It's the opportunity of the lifetime," said Brazil.

To learn more about Selfie Pop and how you can apply, click here.