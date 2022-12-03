Tallest, fastest, longest dive coaster 'Emperor' opens at SeaWorld San Diego

"It was breathtaking. The best roller coaster ever."

SAN DIEGO — It's California’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster and it’s finally open to the public.

The "Emperor" coaster is named after the Emperor penguin, the world’s tallest penguin. The ride mimics its amazing underwater diving ability.

SeaWorld guests started running to be first in line for the new ride Saturday.

"Two years in the making! We’ve been talking about this. I made it first in line. Mission accomplished! So excited!" said Jennifer Ceballos.

Live music revved up the crowd for the newest addition to the park.

"It was breathtaking. The best roller coaster ever. We were the second riders to go," said Jeff McKinney and Victoria Swearingen.

It's the only floorless dive coaster in the state.

"The scariest part was the drop and the loopy dee loops," said a few kids who made it in front of the line.

The thrill ride climbs 153 feet while riders’ feet are dangling in the air. Then, riders are suspended at a 45 degree angle before plunging 14 stories face down at more than 60 miles per hour.

"I've gone twice! I like the drop because you get up to the top and there is a little dip and it's really fun," said 11-year-old, Finley Carroll.

Riders also experience inversions, hammerhead turns and barrel rolls in just 2 and a half minutes. The ride cars hold 18 riders; the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.

Its not just a thrill for riders, it’s also a boost for the economy.

SeaWorld staff says it will attract more tourism and jobs to San Diego.

When asked if they would do it again, the kids screamed, "Yeah!"

The ride is open to everyone during SeaWorld opening hours.