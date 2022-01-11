'Fresh Prince' reboot features more serious take on Will Smith's move to Bel-Air

The series premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Welcome to Bel-Air."

In a flipped, turned upside-down reboot of the 1990s' "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a new series debuting next month on NBC's streaming service Peacock explores a serious take on how Will Smith left the streets of West Philadelphia to the upper-class life on the West Coast.

Everyone knows the bit from the original theme song: "...all shootin' some b-ball outside of the school. When a couple of guys who were up to no good. Started making trouble in my neighborhood. I got in one little fight and my mom got scared..."

The "Bel-Air" trailer depicts a more somber scene on the basketball court, with a punch thrown and a gunshot fired.

"Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air," reads the series' description on YouTube.

"As these two worlds collide, Will (Jabari Banks) reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known."