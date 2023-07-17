x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Television

RECIPES: Peach ice cream, three different ways

Monday is National Peach Ice Cream Day! Here's the best way to celebrate: with peach ice cream.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — In desperate need of a refreshing summer treat? Try these recipes for peach desserts as prepared by Ben Mitchell of Velvet Ice Cream on Good Day

Tropical Sunrise Smoothie

Ingredients

  • Fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
  • Mangos
  • Orange sherbet
  • 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
  • 1 tablespoon honey or sweetener of choice (optional)
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. In a blender, combine the fresh peaches, mangos, orange sherbet, milk, honey (if using), and a handful of ice cubes.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Taste and adjust the sweetness if needed by adding more honey or sweetener.
  4. Pour into glasses and serve immediately for a delightful Peach Sherbet Smoothie.

Peach Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients:

  • Graham cracker crust or pre-made pie crust
  • Peach ice cream
  • Fresh peaches, sliced
  • Whipped cream

Instructions:

  1. If using a graham cracker crust, simply fill it with softened peach ice cream, spreading it evenly.
  2. Arrange sliced fresh peaches on top of the ice cream layer.
  3. Slice and serve the Peach Ice Cream Pie, topped with whipped cream and garnished with mint leaves if desired.

Peach Ice Cream Parfait

Ingredients:

  • Fresh peaches, peeled and diced
  • Peach ice cream
  • Crushed graham crackers or granola
  • Whipped cream
  • Fresh mint leaves (for garnish, optional)

Instructions:

  1. In a glass or desert dish, layer diced fresh peaches at the bottom.
  2. Add a scoop of peach ice cream on top of the peaches.
  3. Sprinkle some crushed graham crackers or granola over the ice cream layer.
  4. Repeat the layers until you reach the top of the glass or dish. 
  5. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream on the top. 
  6. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint, if desired.
  7. Serve immediately and enjoy the delightful Peach Ice Cream Parfait

MORE FROM YOUR COMMUNITY

Before You Leave, Check This Out