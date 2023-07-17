RECIPES: Peach ice cream, three different ways

TOLEDO, Ohio — In desperate need of a refreshing summer treat? Try these recipes for peach desserts as prepared by Ben Mitchell of Velvet Ice Cream on Good Day.
Tropical Sunrise Smoothie
Ingredients
- Fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
- Mangos
- Orange sherbet
- 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 1 tablespoon honey or sweetener of choice (optional)
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- In a blender, combine the fresh peaches, mangos, orange sherbet, milk, honey (if using), and a handful of ice cubes.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Taste and adjust the sweetness if needed by adding more honey or sweetener.
- Pour into glasses and serve immediately for a delightful Peach Sherbet Smoothie.
Peach Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients:
- Graham cracker crust or pre-made pie crust
- Peach ice cream
- Fresh peaches, sliced
- Whipped cream
Instructions:
- If using a graham cracker crust, simply fill it with softened peach ice cream, spreading it evenly.
- Arrange sliced fresh peaches on top of the ice cream layer.
- Slice and serve the Peach Ice Cream Pie, topped with whipped cream and garnished with mint leaves if desired.
Peach Ice Cream Parfait
Ingredients:
- Fresh peaches, peeled and diced
- Peach ice cream
- Crushed graham crackers or granola
- Whipped cream
- Fresh mint leaves (for garnish, optional)
Instructions:
- In a glass or desert dish, layer diced fresh peaches at the bottom.
- Add a scoop of peach ice cream on top of the peaches.
- Sprinkle some crushed graham crackers or granola over the ice cream layer.
- Repeat the layers until you reach the top of the glass or dish.
- Finish with a dollop of whipped cream on the top.
- Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint, if desired.
- Serve immediately and enjoy the delightful Peach Ice Cream Parfait
