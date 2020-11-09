Big changes to the weekday lineup on CBS 8!

CBS 8 CHANGES THE GAME WITH NEW SHOW "THE FOUR"

Something FRESH, something ORIGINAL, something MORE is now on CBS 8!. "The FOUR", hosted by Heather Myers, Carlo Cecchetto, and Karlene Chavis, is a new hour-long show that tackles today's topics… differently. With a brand-new set and a brand-new look, "The FOUR" is a brand-new approach to informing and entertaining the people of San Diego.



“We are excited to bring a different twist to the 4 p.m. hour”, said CBS 8 Content Director Dana McDaniel. "The FOUR will shine a spotlight on the best of San Diego, it’s people, unique lifestyle, and why it’s truly America’s finest city."



Now your afternoons can mean something more! Join Heather and Carlo and the CBS 8 team in our quest to uncover, discover, and talk about what you'll be talking about at dinner... and we hope you'll join the conversation.



"The FOUR" airs weekdays at, you guessed it, 4 p.m. on CBS 8.