Extreme Wedding: Sammamish couple ties the knot atop Mount Rainier

After four days climbing, Jugal and Devin Parikh traded mountain gear for a tux and bridal dress so they could say I do on 14,000 feet above the ground.

Jugal and Devin Parikh's love story began like a lot of others.

They met online and decided to have coffee.

"I saw all of his adventure photos. And he had all of these hiking, climbing and outdoorsy photos on his profile, which was very different and unique," shared Devin.

Nineteen months later when Jugal proposed, he put his outdoor expertise to good use, proposing to Devin on Kala Patthur in Nepal. It's also known as Everest Base Camp.

The pandemic forced them to rethink tradition and go for something a little more intimate.

After considering several options, they decided they would marry on the summit of Mount Rainier.

It was a journey they would need to train for and rehearse.

"Not only do you have weather conditions and mountain conditions, but you need to be in the proper physical fitness as well to be able to hike and climb up the mountain. We both carried about 50 pounds of weight for the wedding between our gear, our food, my wedding dress, his suit." explained Devin.

The couple was joined on their journey by some friends to serve as witnesses and to officiate the wedding.

Getting married at 14,000 feet presented unique challenges.

"I was stuck in a tent trying to do my hair and make it look somewhat decent. I had curlers with me," said Devin.

And after sprucing up, they still had a six-hour climb left to get to the summit:

But ultimately the preparation paid off.

The ceremony on the summit took place Aug. 4, 2021.

"There is a sense of excitement and adventure, you know, as you go through different areas of the mountain, you see different conditions. And that's how we would like our life to be as well," shared Jugal.