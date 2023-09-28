Small Size, Big Personality

TLC Star Shauna Rae Shares Pediatric Cancer Journey. Sponsored by Aflac

SAN DIEGO — At six months old, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Now 24 years old, the star of her self-titled reality show “I Am Shauna Rae” is cancer-free, but still lives with the effects of cancer every day.

Shauna Rae and Dr. James Klosky of the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorder Center join our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss the emotional impact of pediatric cancer during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Shauna Rae talks about the emotional, physical and social impacts of cancer. Dr. Klosky also shares advice for parents on how to navigate and handle delicate conversations with children regarding friends, family and classmates who are going through cancer treatment.

Did you know that 43 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each day? But survivorship comes at a cost. As they age, more than 95% of childhood cancer survivors will experience chronic health issues.

The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta remains one of the top 10 pediatric cancer facilities in the country. Aflac understands that there are visible and invisible challenges that come with cancer and blood disorder diagnoses and survival.

That’s why they are committed to helping treat the whole child across their lifespan – from active treatment into cancer survivorship. They have created the My Special Aflac Duck, a “smart” comforting companion and innovative social robot available free of charge to children 3 and up who are coping with cancer and sickle cell disease. The award-winning duck uses medical play and lifelike movement to engage and comfort kids during their journey.

