Alaska Airlines takes safety to the next level

For those who limited travel in 2020 due to the pandemic, experts predict a quick rebound this year with people making up for lost time in 2021. For those who may be booking their first flight in over a year, they may be wondering if it’s safe to do so.
Think you know about airline safety? Study up with the team from Alaska Airlines. Flight attendant Natalie Razor joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how Alaska Airlines is earning high marks when it comes to safety, from boarding to booking, and how they’re taking safety to the next level.
Sponsored by: Alaska Airlines