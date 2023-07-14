Baby Boomers Redefine Retirement

Seniors Answer Call to Serve, Find Ways to Make an Impact. Sponsored by AmeriCorps

SAN DIEGO — Each day 10,000 Baby Boomers will reach retirement age. The Baby Boom generation consists of roughly 76 million people born between 1946 and 1964. And as millions retire, they are taking on new roles with many becoming volunteers. AmeriCorps Seniors National Director Atalaya Sergi and Charlotte Simpson, volunteer, blogger and popular “granfluencer,” join our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss the critical need for more volunteers.

AmeriCorps Seniors and their programs are all about service to community. They have the largest national service program focused on engaging adults 55 and over in service and volunteerism.

“I can’t stress enough that we shouldn’t let age define us, that we should really embrace life. Volunteering has shown me that my community needs me just as much as I need it,” said Simpson. “I have so much love and wisdom and experience to offer. And volunteering is that perfect opportunity.”



AmeriCorps Seniors provides purpose, a sense of community and benefits with mental and physical health.

“After one year of volunteering, our volunteers were reporting less feelings of depression, less feelings of isolation and some of them had improved health or maintained health,” said Sergi.

Join more than 140,000 Americans who are making a difference. From foster grandparenting and tutoring to being a senior companion for older adults and those with disabilities, there are so many paths to volunteer. Make giving back your second act. To learn more, visit www.americorps.gov/yourmoment